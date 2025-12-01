European Leaders Unite In Support of Ukraine Amidst Tough Peace Talks

European leaders rallied behind Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday following discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials about amending a peace proposal initially biased towards Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskiy received warm support from French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, after which they, joined by other European leaders, reiterated their backing for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy addressed a press conference with Macron, emphasizing Ukraine's commitment to maintaining sovereignty and securing robust security guarantees in peace talks. He highlighted that resolving territorial disputes remains a major hurdle, and urged Western allies to ensure Russia is not rewarded for aggression. Zelenskiy expressed hope for discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump once his envoy, Steve Witkoff, completes his Moscow visit.

Despite negotiations to amend the U.S. peace proposal—which initially agreed with Russia's territorial claims—officials have yet to publicly disclose any changes. Ukraine and European allies are pushing back against terms perceived as capitulation, amidst continuous Russian advances and significant internal corruption scandals jeopardizing Kyiv's position.