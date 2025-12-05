Ukraine military says it hit large chemical plant in southern Russia

Ukraine's military said late on Thursday its forces had struck a large chemical plant in Stavropol region in southern Russia, triggering a fire.

The military's General Staff, writing on Telegram, said the Nevinnomyssky Azot plant was hit overnight on Thursday and added the facility produced components for explosives. It described it as one of the largest such plants in Russia.

There was no immediate reaction from Russian officials and Reuters could not independently verify the report.

