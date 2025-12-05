Left Menu

Ukraine military says it hit large chemical plant in southern Russia

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2025 05:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 05:05 IST
Ukraine military says it hit large chemical plant in southern Russia

Ukraine's military said late on Thursday its forces had struck a large chemical plant in Stavropol region in southern Russia, triggering a fire.

The military's General Staff, writing on Telegram, said the Nevinnomyssky Azot plant was hit overnight on Thursday and added the facility produced components for explosives. It described it as one of the largest such plants in Russia.

There was no immediate reaction from Russian officials and Reuters could not independently verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lionel Messi is playing for another trophy. Inter Miami to meet Vancouver in the MLS Cup final

Lionel Messi is playing for another trophy. Inter Miami to meet Vancouver in...

 Global
2
Japan issues safety advisory in China ahead of Nanjing Massacre anniversary

Japan issues safety advisory in China ahead of Nanjing Massacre anniversary

 Japan
3
Man United wastes chance to reach Premier League top 5 in 1-1 draw with West Ham

Man United wastes chance to reach Premier League top 5 in 1-1 draw with West...

 United Kingdom
4
JK: Northern Army commander visits Poonch, reviews operational readiness

JK: Northern Army commander visits Poonch, reviews operational readiness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025