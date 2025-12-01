Left Menu

Unity Over Breakfast: Karnataka Leaders Aim to Strengthen Collective Governance

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans to visit Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's residence for breakfast in a show of unity amidst a power struggle. This meeting follows a series of discussions between the leaders aimed at fulfilling promises to Karnataka, amid speculation about a leadership change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape witnessed a symbolic gesture of unity as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to visit Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for breakfast on December 2. The meeting comes after recent tensions between the two high-profile leaders.

D K Shivakumar, on Monday evening, confirmed the breakfast invitation extended to Siddaramaiah. The duo aims to fortify their combined efforts in delivering on promises to the state.

This development is perceived as a strategic move by the Congress high command to ease the brewing leadership tussle, ensuring Siddaramaiah remains at the helm as the Belagavi legislature session nears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

