Senior Congress leader Digvijaya meets Uddhav

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:39 IST
  • India

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Thursday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

A Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary termed it as a courtesy meeting, which took place at Matoshri, Thackeray's residence in Bandra here.

However, the meeting with Thackeray by a senior Congress leader comes at a time when the Shiv Sena (UBT) is keen to have an alliance with Congress in the Mumbai civic polls, which is a do or die battle for both the parties after the drubbing in the assembly polls last year.

The Congress has ruled out any truck with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Earlier this week, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said he will travel to Delhi in the second week of December and discuss having the MNS in the Maha Vikas Aghadi for civic polls to keep the BJP at bay.

