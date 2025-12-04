Secondary teachers secure new pay deal, boosting salaries and school leadership

Education Minister Erica Stanford has welcomed the successful conclusion of pay negotiations for secondary teachers, after Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) members voted to accept the Government’s latest offer. The decision ends five months of bargaining and provides greater certainty for teachers, schools, students, and families ahead of the next academic year.

“I’m delighted for secondary teachers across the country who will be receiving pay increases at the start of the next school year. This agreement recognises the effort and hard work of secondary teachers who are committed to raising achievement for students across the country each and every day,” Ms Stanford said.

What the New Agreement Delivers

The new Secondary Teachers’ Collective Agreement (STCA) includes:

4.7% cumulative pay increase by January 2027 for teachers on the top two steps of the salary scale.

Teachers progressing through the scale will continue to receive annual step increases plus a 4.6% increase by January 2027, supporting those in earlier stages of their careers.

Middle and senior management allowances increased from $2,000 to $2,400.

Units—which compensate teachers for additional responsibilities—will rise from $5,000 to $5,500.

These changes amount to a 2.9% pay increase in year one for many teachers.

A notable addition is a new Principal’s Nominee Allowance, worth $2,500 per year, along with one hour of release time per week beginning in Term 2, 2026. This role is crucial in overseeing assessment and qualification processes, especially for NCEA, and the allowance aims to recognise its growing workload and complexity.

A Significant Step for Teacher Support

The settlement comes at a time when secondary schools continue to face increasing administrative demands, recruitment pressures, and expectations to improve student achievement. Teachers’ unions have long advocated for better pay to reflect rising living costs and to keep skilled educators in the profession.

By approving this agreement, PPTA members have signalled a desire to move forward with stability, allowing teachers to focus fully on students as the new school year approaches.

Government Commitment to Strengthening Education

Minister Stanford emphasised that investing in teachers is essential to maintaining a high-quality education system.

“Investing in our education system is investing in everyone’s future. We are firmly committed to backing teachers to succeed in the classroom and deliver the world-leading education Kiwi kids deserve,” she said.

The Government has also noted that improving teacher wellbeing and reducing workload pressures remain priorities. While the pay settlement is a major step, further conversations are expected on long-term workforce planning, teacher supply, and education reform initiatives.