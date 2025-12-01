Left Menu

Punjab Congress Chief Alleges NOC Denial In Upcoming Elections

Punjab Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has accused state officials of not issuing no-objection certificates to his party's candidates for the upcoming elections. Warring called for immediate intervention by the Punjab State Election Commission, claiming the situation violates fair electoral processes and impacts opposition candidates' chances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:45 IST
Punjab Congress head, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, alleged on Monday that state government officials are withholding no-objection certificates for party candidates contesting the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, prompting him to seek swift intervention from the Punjab State Election Commission.

Warring has claimed that the required certificates for Congress candidates are either being delayed or denied, potentially barring them from contesting in the elections. This impediment, according to Warring, could impact all opposition candidates, questioning the integrity of the electoral process as the nomination deadline nears.

He urged the state election commissioner to ensure officials promptly issue the certificates, labeling the situation a breach of fair electoral practices. The elections are scheduled for December 14, with nominations accepted until December 4, followed by scrutiny and withdrawals on December 5 and 6, respectively.

