Punjab BJP seeks videography of Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti elections

A Punjab BJP delegation on Wednesday met the state election commissioner and sought directions for mandatory videography of the entire election process for the upcoming Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls.

The delegation also demanded that the elections be conducted in a transparent, unbiased and smooth manner.

Elections to 22 Zila Parishads and more than 150 Panchayat Samitis will be held on December 14, and the results will be declared on December 17. The BJP delegation was led by party general secretary Jagmohan Singh Raju, and included state unit vice-president Subhash Sharma, state media cell head Vineet Joshi, and senior BJP leaders Param Pal Kaur and former DGP Paramdeep Singh Gill.

In a letter to the state election commissioner (SEC), the delegation expressed serious concern over reports that several returning officers and police personnel were allegedly functioning under the influence of the ruling AAP, creating obstructions during nomination filing by the opposition candidates.

The BJP members emphasised that all candidates must be permitted to file nominations without any hindrance and that neutrality of officials must be enforced to safeguard the democratic process. The delegation claimed that during the previous local body elections, some state officials allegedly acted at the behest of the ruling party to prevent the BJP and opposition candidates from filing nominations. It urged the Punjab State Election Commission to mandate videography of the entire election process, including nomination filing, scrutiny, withdrawal, polling, counting, and declaration of results.

According to the BJP, comprehensive videography of the poll process would enhance transparency, deter misuse of official authority, and ensure the availability of verifiable evidence in case of any dispute or investigation.

Free, fair and peaceful elections are the foundations of democracy, which cannot be compromised by intimidation or misuse of state institutions, the BJP members said.

The party also requested the poll authority to take immediate steps to ensure complete neutrality of the state officials so that the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections are conducted in a transparent, unbiased and smooth manner. Meanwhile, the BJP and the AAP on Wednesday released their respective lists of candidates for the upcoming polls.

The last date for filing nominations is December 4, while scrutiny will take place on December 5. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)