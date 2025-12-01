Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for India's Global Role

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized India's emerging influence on the global stage, attributing attention to PM Modi's speeches as a sign of India finding its rightful place. He spoke at an event marking RSS's centenary, highlighting the organization's commitment to uniting society despite historical adversities.

Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored India's burgeoning global influence during a centenary event, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches for turning international attention towards the nation. According to Bhagwat, India's strength is becoming evident as the country asserts its rightful position on the world stage.

At a celebration in Pune, Bhagwat reflected on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) 100-year journey. Instead of merely celebrating milestones, he advocated for completing their mission of uniting society. Despite facing numerous challenges over the decades, the Sangh has remained dedicated to its cause.

Bhagwat highlighted the sacrifices made by RSS founder Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, praising the volunteers who began their mission amidst significant adversities. He noted that with India's rising prominence, the world increasingly listens to Indian leaders, urging a continued focus on unity through diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

