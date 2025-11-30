Left Menu

Hindutva: The Soul of Bharat - An Insight with Dattatreya Hosabale

Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS general secretary, emphasized Hindutva as the essence of Bharat, advocating for public awareness, social harmony, and law enforcement to curb religious conversions. At a key RSS event, he highlighted the need to convey Hindutva's core ideas to younger generations and recalled historical RSS efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:00 IST
Dattatreya Hosabale, the general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), described Hindutva as the 'soul of Bharat' at a 'Pramukh Jan Goshthi' event in Indore, a key gathering as part of the RSS's centenary outreach.

Focusing on the challenge of religious conversions, Hosabale advocated for enhanced public awareness, social harmony initiatives, and stringent law enforcement. He urged society to understand 'dharma' in its expansive context, likening it to universally applied traffic regulations.

Hosabale also underscored the importance of instilling Hindutva's core values in the younger generation, reflecting on RSS's historical struggles and service activities, including those during the 1975 Emergency and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

