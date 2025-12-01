Hindutva: The Soul of Bharat and Its Path to a Unified Culture

In a recent address, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale vividly articulated the significance of Hindutva, describing it as the 'soul of Bharat.' He stressed the need for public awareness and social harmony as effective deterrents against religious conversions.

Hosabale, speaking at the 'Pramukh Jan Goshthi' event in Indore, emphasized the importance of conveying Hindutva's core ideas to the younger generation. The event was part of the RSS's centenary outreach, aiming to bridge gaps in societal understanding.

He recounted historical struggles, including the 1975 Emergency and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, highlighting the substantial community service efforts undertaken by RSS volunteers over the years.

