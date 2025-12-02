Left Menu

Kangra MP demands Central probe into PDS irregularities in Himachal Pradesh

Strict action must be taken against the officials and employees under whose supervision these irregularities continued for years.

Updated: 02-12-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:01 IST
BJP MP Rajeev Bhardwaj on Tuesday expressed concern over the alleged ''large-scale irregularities uncovered in the public distribution system in Himachal Pradesh'' and said the Central government should conduct a fair and impartial probe into it.

The Kangra MP, while paying a courtesy call on Union Health Minister and BJP National President J P Nadda in New Delhi, demanded stern action against those involved, and sought complete transparency in the state's Public Distribution System (PDS) to prevent future discrepancies.

Referring to the verification list sent by the Central government, Bhardwaj alleged that large-scale discrepancies in PDS have been continuing in Himachal Pradesh for several years.

According to the list, he said, a total of 5,71,625 beneficiaries have been placed under the category of ''suspected beneficiaries'' who allegedly availed subsidised and free ration despite being ineligible.

He said the Centre's verification list revealed 400 cases of duplicate ration cards; 2,222 beneficiaries who have passed away but were still receiving ration, and around 2,918 individuals who own vehicles yet continue to avail benefits under the National Food Security Act. He alleged that nearly 53 lakh beneficiaries have been kept under the re-verification process to determine their actual eligibility.

''This scheme is funded by the hard-earned money of the people of Himachal Pradesh. It is meant for the welfare of the poor and not for fuelling corruption,'' Bhardwaj said.

Supporting Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur's stance, Bhardwaj asserted that merely cancelling ration cards would not be enough. ''Strict action must be taken against the officials and employees under whose supervision these irregularities continued for years. The commission-based system played a major role in sustaining this scam, due to which the problem remained hidden for a long time,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

