Zelenskiy says he expects to hear soon after Moscow meetings, ready to meet Trump again
Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:07 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that he expects to hear from U.S. negotiators as soon as they finish their meetings in Moscow on a peace deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Zelenskiy added that he was ready to meet U.S. President Donald Trump again but that it would depend on how successful the Moscow talks were.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Donald Trump
- U.S.
- Zelenskiy
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Dublin
- Russia
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US-Russia talks on Ukraine were productive but work remains, Putin adviser says
European Commission to move ahead with proposal to use Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine, sources say
UPDATE 1-Russia says no Ukraine compromise reached after five-hour Putin talks with Trump envoys
Putin meets US delegation after accusing Europeans of sabotaging peace efforts on Ukraine
Putin adviser says Russia-US talks on ending fighting in Ukraine were productive but that more work remains, reports AP.