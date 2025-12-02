Zelenskiy says he expects to hear soon after Moscow meetings, ready to meet Trump again

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that he expects to hear from U.S. negotiators as soon as they finish their meetings in Moscow on a peace deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Zelenskiy added that he was ready to meet U.S. President Donald Trump again but that it would depend on how successful the Moscow talks were.

