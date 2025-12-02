T'gana minister demands apology from Pawan Kalyan over remarks against Telangana people

Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday demanded a unconditional apology from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his alleged comments on Telangana people and also warned that the latter's film would not be released in the state.

Kalyan's Jana Sena, however, said the comments made by him are being distorted.

On Kalyan's alleged comments that the evil eye on the scenic Konaseema region of Andhra dotted by coconut trees was one of the factors for the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Reddy said the Telangana agitation did not take place because of Konaseema.

He said Telangana people would forgive only if Kalyan offered an unconditional apology.

''Pawan Kalyan is new to politics and became deputy chief minister. Whether he made the comments without having an understanding or wanted to insult Telangana people,... if he apologizes, his film would run at least for a day or two. Otherwise, cinemas would not be released in Telangana theatres. I am saying this as Cinematography Minister. Because, people are feeling hurt after his statement,'' Reddy told reporters when asked about Kalyan's alleged comments.

Telangana suffered enormous injustice in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he alleged.

He also said he felt bad over Kalyan's alleged remarks as someone who was in favour of Telangana formation.

The Jana Sena Party said Kalyan's comments, made during an interaction with farmers in Razole assembly constituency in Andhra, were being distorted.

It said the comments should not be distorted at a time when a harmonious atmosphere prevailed between the two states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)