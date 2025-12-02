Zelenskiy says speed of peace talks, US interest cause for some optimism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had some optimism around peace efforts due to the speed of the process and the United States' interest in finding a solution.

"A little bit optimism was in my words because of some speed of negotiations, and from the American side, their interest in it. It showed that America is not withdrawing now from any kind of diplomatic way of dialogue and it is good," Zelenskiy told an event during a visit to Dublin.

