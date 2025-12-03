Trump says any country trafficking drugs into U.S. could be attacked
03-12-2025
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said any country trafficking illegal drugs into the United States could be attacked.
"Anybody that's doing that and selling it into our country is subject to attack," Trump told reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House, after raising the issue of cocaine from Colombia.
