Trump says any country trafficking drugs into U.S. could be attacked

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 00:47 IST
Trump says any country trafficking drugs into U.S. could be attacked

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said any country trafficking illegal drugs into the United States could be attacked.

"Anybody that's doing that and selling it into our country is subject to attack," Trump told reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House, after raising the issue of cocaine from Colombia.

