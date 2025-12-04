UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank presidents

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said he plans to advocate for a requirement that the 12 regional Federal Reserve bank presidents reside in their districts for at least three years before being appointed to those positions. Bessent, speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit, said going forward he would press that appointments of candidates who have not satisfied that threshold be vetoed by the Fed's Board of Governors in Washington. "The chair and the board have the final say on who ... the regional bank boards can select," Bessent said. "So I believe that ... unless someone's lived in the district for three years, we're going to veto them." Bessent, who is in the process of selecting a candidate to recommend to President Donald Trump as the successor for Fed Chair Jerome Powell, said the fact that many of the current regional bank presidents were hired from outside their districts is at odds with the spirit of how the U.S. central bank's system was designed.

The leaders of that system include seven Fed board members based in Washington and appointed by the president and subject to Senate confirmation. The 12 heads of quasi-private regional reserve banks are hired by their own local boards of directors, although the Fed in Washington can weigh in on the process. The system, set out in the Federal Reserve Act, was designed to ensure that U.S. central bank policy reflected input from officials from around the country, not just political appointees based in Washington. The Treasury secretary, who like Trump wants interest rates set by the Fed to be lower, has repeatedly complained that several regional bank presidents are not from the districts they were hired to represent.

"I do believe that there is now a disconnect from the original framing," Bessent said. "Now there's this idea of importing a bright, shiny object," Bessent said, referring to some of the current bank presidents who have worked previously at the New York Fed. "So do they represent their district? So I am going to start advocating, going forward, not retroactively, that regional Fed presidents must have lived in their district for at least three years." A strong majority of current regional Federal Reserve bank presidents have been drawn from outside their districts. The current presidents of the Cleveland and Dallas Fed banks, for example, came from New York, with the Texas central bank now helmed by Lorie Logan, who led monetary policy implementation for the New York Fed. The current leader of the New York Fed, John Williams, was formerly the leader of the San Francisco Fed. St. Louis Fed leader Alberto Musalem is also an alumnus of the New York Fed. Neel Kashkari, leader of the Minneapolis Fed, ran for governor of California before being tapped to lead his bank, while the new Philadelphia Fed chief was previously research director at the Chicago Fed.

The Federal Reserve Act does not impose any residency requirements on regional bank presidents. Regional Fed banks have repeatedly argued that in selecting new leaders merit and ability have driven their decision-making, and they've noted a desire to cast a broad net when searching for a new chief. That said, the opaque process through which new leaders are selected with limited public input has been a long-running matter of concern for some. The Atlanta Fed noted in a press release last month announcing the

retirement of bank leader Raphael Bostic that it would conduct a "nationwide" search for a new president "who will continue to advance the critical work of the central bank and is committed to strengthening the economy and our communities by fostering the stability, integrity, and efficiency of our nation's monetary, financial, and payments systems."

Bessent's residency push could create other challenges for the Fed. Over the years some observers have lamented an overrepresentation of academics in the ranks of central bank leaders. Many of the current Fed leaders have market experience, which gives them greater insight into the interaction of Fed policy and the financial conditions monetary policy affects to achieve the central bank's inflation and job mandates. LEGAL PATH QUESTIONED

Although Bessent has been a consistent critic of the Fed on many fronts, Fed watchers are not totally discounting his regional Fed leadership proposal. "I am broadly sympathetic with the idea that we should seek diversity of inputs into monetary policymaking," said Peter Conti-Brown, a Fed historian at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. "Geographical diversity is at the heart of the current structure of the Federal Reserve System, a fact undermined by the selection of Reserve Bank presidents with no obvious connection to their districts."

But Conti-Brown warned there could be legal issues and Fed independence concerns with what Bessent wants to do. "I do not see the legal path" for any formal rule creating a residency requirement, and what the Treasury secretary wants could be "an opening gambit in a series of loyalty tests that the administration will impose on the incoming Fed chair." The ranks of regional Fed leadership have represented a particular challenge to the Trump administration's desire for the Fed to slash interest rates. Many of these officials have been hesitant about or outright opposed to rate cuts due to concerns about still-high inflation. The hawkishness of many of these officials has added considerable uncertainty over whether the Fed will cut rates at its Federal Open Market Committee meeting next week, although financial markets currently expect central bankers to deliver a quarter percentage point easing in what is now a 3.75% to 4% federal funds rate target range. The fate of regional Fed leaders has loomed large in Trump administration attempts to bring the central bank to heel. Current officials are going through a renomination process that happens every five years and has historically resulted in essentially all of them holding their jobs.

