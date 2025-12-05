UPDATE 1-Trump selects new architect to oversee ballroom project, White House says

Left Menu

Updated: 05-12-2025 02:22 IST
President Donald Trump has selected a new architect to oversee his White House ballroom project, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

The change comes after the Washington Post reported that Trump and the previous architect disagreed about the size and scope of the addition. Architect Shalom Baranes will take over as the lead on the project from James McCrery, who will remain as a consultant. The Post reported that McCrery had advised restraint to prevent the new ballroom from dwarfing the existing White House structure.

"As we begin to transition into the next stage of development on the White House Ballroom, the Administration is excited to share that the highly talented Shalom Baranes has joined the team of experts to carry out President Trump's vision on building what will be the greatest addition to the White House since the Oval Office," said White House spokesman Davis Ingle. "Shalom is an accomplished architect whose work has shaped the architectural identity of our nation's capital for decades and his experience will be a great asset to the completion of this project."

