Unclear Path Ahead: The Shifting Landscape of Ukraine Peace Talks

The trajectory of Ukraine peace talks remains uncertain, according to U.S. President Donald Trump, following what he described as 'reasonably good' discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. envoys on Wednesday. The Kremlin revealed Putin had accepted certain U.S. proposals aimed at resolving the conflict and is committed to pursuing a compromise.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner engaged in lengthy discussions at the Kremlin, though they left without a definitive resolution. In an Oval Office briefing, Trump disclosed that Witkoff and Kushner had updated him on the proceedings, conveying that Putin appeared open to negotiation, albeit with no clear immediate outcomes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy maintained that Ukraine's interests are paramount in attaining a dignified peace. Meanwhile, Ukraine is grappling with territorial challenges and corruption scandals, further complicating the ongoing dialogue. Moscow and Washington continue their expert-level discussions, seeking a framework viable for high-level talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)