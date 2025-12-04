Himanta lauds courage, commitment of naval personnel
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:03 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his greetings on Navy Day, lauding the service and sacrifice of the naval personnel.
He said from India's vast coastline to the farthest oceans, the nation stands proud of the navy's unwavering service and sacrifice.
''On #NavyDay, we salute the courage, discipline and unmatched commitment of our Naval warriors who keep India's seas safe strong and sovereign,'' Sarma said in a post on X. Navy Day is observed on December 4 to commemorate the force's valour against Pakistan during the 1971 war.
