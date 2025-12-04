Any further action against Mamkootathil requires 'high command' permission: KPCC chief

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph on Thursday said that any further stringent action against suspended party MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, facing sexual assault allegations, can be taken only with the permission of the ''high command''.

Speaking to reporters at a press meet here, Joseph said that the party had already taken several actions against Mamkootathil when the allegations initially surfaced and any further steps would require detailed discussions with the top Congress leaders in the state and ''the permission of the high command''.

His response comes ahead of a likely verdict from a Kerala court on the anticipatory bail plea moved by the Palakkad MLA who has been absconding since the police registered a case against him after the complainant submitted a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Joseph also compared the stand taken by the Congress with that of the CPI(M) and claimed that the Left party was protecting its leaders who are accused of irregularities in connection with gold plating of artefacts in Sabarimala and are currently in jail.

A case under Sections 64(2)(f) (rape by a person in a position of trust or authority), 64(2)(h) (rape knowing the woman is pregnant), 64(2)(m) (repeated rape on the same woman), 89 (causing miscarriage without consent), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the Palakkad MLA last week.

Police have also invoked Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act for the alleged recording and threat of misuse of private images.

Subsequently, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted and a lookout circular has been issued to prevent Mamkootathil from leaving the country.

While the SIT was probing the case, a fresh complaint of sexual assault was made against him by another woman.

The 23-year-old woman, living outside Kerala, sent her complaint to the party high command and the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

An FIR has reportedly been registered against Mamkootathil on the basis of the fresh complaint.

Mamkootathil was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress on August 25.

He earlier resigned as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused ''a young leader'' of misbehaviour, prompting protests by the BJP and the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).

Thereafter, several women and a transgender person also levelled allegations against him.

Mamkootathil was elected as MLA in November last year in a by-election to the Palakkad seat, following former MLA Shafi Parambil's election to the Lok Sabha from Vatakara.

