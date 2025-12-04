Left Menu

'Don't Look Back in Anger', German president tells UK in Brexit reset call

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged Britain on Thursday to move beyond Brexit and focus on rebuilding ties with Europe, using lyrics by the British rock band Oasis to tell lawmakers: "Don't look back in anger".

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-12-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:29 IST
'Don't Look Back in Anger', German president tells UK in Brexit reset call
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged Britain on Thursday to move beyond Brexit and focus on rebuilding ties with Europe, using lyrics by the British rock band Oasis to tell lawmakers: "Don't look back in anger". Steinmeier was addressing politicians in Parliament during the first state visit by a German president in 27 years, a trip that began on Wednesday when King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed him and his wife Elke Budenbender to Windsor Castle for a carriage procession and state banquet.

"Brexit has changed our relations," said Steinmeier, who met Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday. "There was a feeling of uncertainty;df however, we decided not to stay stuck in these feelings." Calling for pragmatism and a "new footing" in UK-EU relations after Britain left the bloc in 2020, he said closer ties would make it easier for companies to export, cut costs for consumers and benefit people on both sides of the Channel.

"Don't look back in anger … Keep calm and carry on. Look ahead pragmatically and move on," the German president said, using the Oasis lyrics to underscore his call for Britain and the EU to focus on future cooperation rather than past divisions. Earlier on Thursday, Steinmeier and his wife laid flowers at Queen Elizabeth's tomb and viewed the State Sleigh, designed by Queen Victoria's German husband, Prince Albert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

 Global
2
Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World C...

 United States
3
Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

 Global
4
UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest

UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others qui...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025