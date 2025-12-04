Ireland will not take part in Eurovision Song Contest over Israel participation, RTE says

Ireland will not take part in or broadcast next year's Eurovision Song Contest after European Broadcasting Union members on Thursday decided not to call a vote on Israel's participation, Irish broadcaster RTE said.

Ireland was among a number of countries that said it would not take part if Israel does. RTE said in a statement that Ireland's participation "remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and humanitarian crisis".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)