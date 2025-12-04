Left Menu

Ireland will not take part in Eurovision Song Contest over Israel participation, RTE says

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 04-12-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 23:33 IST
Ireland will not take part in or broadcast next year's Eurovision Song Contest after European Broadcasting Union members on Thursday decided not to call a vote on Israel's participation, Irish broadcaster RTE said.

Ireland was among a number of countries that said it would not take part if Israel does. RTE said in a statement that Ireland's participation "remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and humanitarian crisis".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

