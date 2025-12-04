Ireland will not take part in Eurovision Song Contest over Israel participation, RTE says
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 04-12-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 23:33 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland will not take part in or broadcast next year's Eurovision Song Contest after European Broadcasting Union members on Thursday decided not to call a vote on Israel's participation, Irish broadcaster RTE said.
Ireland was among a number of countries that said it would not take part if Israel does. RTE said in a statement that Ireland's participation "remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and humanitarian crisis".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Eurovision Song Contest
- Ireland
- Gaza
- European Broadcasting Union
- Irish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest
UPDATE 6-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest
Slovenia will not take part in 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, broadcaster says
Netherlands to boycott 2026 Eurovision Song Contest over Israel's participation, broadcaster says
Israel can participate in Eurovision 2026, broadcasters union says