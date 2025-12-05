Slovenia will not take part in 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, broadcaster says

Slovenia will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after European Broadcasting Union members on Thursday rejected a call for a vote on Israel's participation, national broadcaster RTV Slovenia said.

Slovenia was among countries that had warned they would not take part in the contest if Israel did. "Our message is: we will not participate in the ESC if Israel is there. On behalf of the 20,000 children who died in Gaza," said RTV Slovenia Board Chairwoman Natalija Gorščak.

