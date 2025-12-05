Slovenia will not take part in 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, broadcaster says
Slovenia will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after European Broadcasting Union members on Thursday rejected a call for a vote on Israel's participation, national broadcaster RTV Slovenia said. Slovenia was among countries that had warned they would not take part in the contest if Israel did.
Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 05-12-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 00:14 IST
- Country:
- Bosnia And Herzegovina
Slovenia will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after European Broadcasting Union members on Thursday rejected a call for a vote on Israel's participation, national broadcaster RTV Slovenia said.
Slovenia was among countries that had warned they would not take part in the contest if Israel did. "Our message is: we will not participate in the ESC if Israel is there. On behalf of the 20,000 children who died in Gaza," said RTV Slovenia Board Chairwoman Natalija Gorščak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 6-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest
Netherlands to boycott 2026 Eurovision Song Contest over Israel's participation, broadcaster says
Israel can participate in Eurovision 2026, broadcasters union says
Ireland will not take part in Eurovision Song Contest over Israel participation, RTE says
UPDATE 5-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision Song Contest, Dutch quit competition