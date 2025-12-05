Trump selects new architect to oversee ballroom project, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2025 02:01 IST
President Donald Trump has selected a new architect to oversee his White House ballroom project, a White House official said on Thursday.
The change comes after the Washington Post reported that Trump and the previous architect disagreed about the size and scope of the addition.
