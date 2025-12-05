Left Menu

Grand jury rejects new mortgage fraud indictment against New York Attorney General Letitia James

The Justice Department has failed to secure a new indictment against New York Attorney General Letitia James after a judge dismissed the previous mortgage fraud prosecution encouraged by President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter.Prosecutors went back to a grand jury in Virginia after a judges ruling halting the prosecution of James and another longtime Trump foe, former FBI Director James Comey, on the grounds that the US attorney who presented the cases was illegally appointed.The Justice Department could go back to the grand jury to try again.

Updated: 05-12-2025 05:14 IST
The Justice Department could go back to the grand jury to try again. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter. James was initially charged in October by the US attorney installed by the Trump administration to replace the prosecutor who resigned under pressure to bring criminal cases against Comey and James.

James denied any wrongdoing and accused the administration of using the justice system to seek revenge against Trump's political opponents.

