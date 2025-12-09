Flavio Bolsonaro Confirms Irreversible Presidential Bid for 2026

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro asserted his irreversible decision to run for the presidency in 2026, confirming his challenge against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The younger Bolsonaro's announcement follows consultations with his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, currently imprisoned for coup plotting after his electoral defeat.

After visiting his father, Flavio Bolsonaro declared his candidacy as irreversible and quoted him saying, 'we will not turn back.' He emphasized the need to gather support to ensure successful leadership in 2026, with Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas already pledging support.

This political move has affected markets, highlighting concerns over an extended term for the leftist Lula. Flavio Bolsonaro, however, is poised to gain momentum with Freitas's backing, promising a solid right-wing challenge to the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)