Flavio Bolsonaro Confirms Irreversible Presidential Bid for 2026
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro announced his irreversible decision to run for president in 2026. Backed by his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, he aims to challenge current President Lula da Silva. Flavio seeks to consolidate right-wing support amidst market concerns over Lula's potential extended tenure.
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro asserted his irreversible decision to run for the presidency in 2026, confirming his challenge against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The younger Bolsonaro's announcement follows consultations with his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, currently imprisoned for coup plotting after his electoral defeat.
After visiting his father, Flavio Bolsonaro declared his candidacy as irreversible and quoted him saying, 'we will not turn back.' He emphasized the need to gather support to ensure successful leadership in 2026, with Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas already pledging support.
This political move has affected markets, highlighting concerns over an extended term for the leftist Lula. Flavio Bolsonaro, however, is poised to gain momentum with Freitas's backing, promising a solid right-wing challenge to the current administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)