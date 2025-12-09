Left Menu

Punjab's Political Corruption Crisis: A Call for Comprehensive Investigation

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to probe political leaders for corruption, focusing on the drug money trail, under high court supervision. Jakhar emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation to expose end beneficiaries and reiterated his readiness to be investigated first.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:30 IST
In a fervent call for accountability, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar pressed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to investigate leaders of all political factions for alleged corruption. Jakhar underscored the urgency of tracking the drug money trail, advocating for the probe to be overseen by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Jakhar's appeal, encapsulated in a June 16 letter to the Chief Minister, highlighted discrepancies in wealth among politicians, citing instances of significant lifestyle upgrades potentially fueled by corrupt practices. He questioned the rapid prosperity of several leaders and demanded transparent investigations to identify the drug money beneficiaries.

Emphasizing the severity of the situation, Jakhar stated that addressing minor players alone would fall short. He urged for a comprehensive and credible scrutinization, involving all political ranks, to illuminate the corrupt financial networks plaguing Punjab, even volunteering himself for the investigation as a testament to his and BJP's commitment.

