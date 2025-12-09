Punjab's Political Corruption Crisis: A Call for Comprehensive Investigation

In a fervent call for accountability, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar pressed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to investigate leaders of all political factions for alleged corruption. Jakhar underscored the urgency of tracking the drug money trail, advocating for the probe to be overseen by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Jakhar's appeal, encapsulated in a June 16 letter to the Chief Minister, highlighted discrepancies in wealth among politicians, citing instances of significant lifestyle upgrades potentially fueled by corrupt practices. He questioned the rapid prosperity of several leaders and demanded transparent investigations to identify the drug money beneficiaries.

Emphasizing the severity of the situation, Jakhar stated that addressing minor players alone would fall short. He urged for a comprehensive and credible scrutinization, involving all political ranks, to illuminate the corrupt financial networks plaguing Punjab, even volunteering himself for the investigation as a testament to his and BJP's commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)