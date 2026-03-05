Left Menu

Key Political Leaders Aim for Rajya Sabha Seats

AIADMK's M Thambidurai and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections. Joined by senior party members, both are expected to win seats due to AIADMK's Assembly strength. Of six Tamil Nadu seats, DMK is set to win four with AIADMK securing two.

In a significant political move, AIADMK's sitting MP M Thambidurai and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss filed their nomination papers on Thursday for the approaching Rajya Sabha biennial elections. Their candidacies are bolstered by strong backing from senior party members, underscoring their prominent roles within their respective parties.

Thambidurai, accompanied by AIADMK's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and other senior leaders, submitted his papers at the Secretariat. Anbumani, a former Union Minister, followed suit, flanked by AIADMK stalwarts including K P Munusamy. This political maneuver highlights the strategic alliances within the AIADMK-led coalition.

The AIADMK secured these seats through its numerical advantage in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, ensuring that both Thambidurai and Anbumani are poised to become Rajya Sabha members. With the DMK likely to secure four seats, the remaining two are anticipated wins for the AIADMK. This configuration reaffirms the influence the AIADMK and its allies maintain in the state legislature.

