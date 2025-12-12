Tributes Pour In for Former Union Minister Shivraj Patil

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief ministers expressed their condolences on the passing of former Union minister Shivraj Patil, who died at 90 in Latur, Maharashtra, on Friday morning.

Adityanath and other leaders took to social media to offer their tributes and prayers for Patil's family.

The leaders conveyed their profound sadness, with Adityanath praying for the departed soul and wishes of strength for Patil's bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)