High-Stakes Kerala Local Body Polls: Results Awaited Amid Record Turnout

The eagerly awaited results of the 2025 local body elections in Kerala are set to be announced on Saturday. Over two crore voters participated, casting their ballots at more than 240 centers.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), counting will begin at 8 am, setting the stage for shaping political strategies ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections.

State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan highlighted the record-breaking voter turnout of 73.69%, the highest since 1995. The elections were conducted in two phases, with oath-taking ceremonies for elected officials scheduled for December 21.