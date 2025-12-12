Left Menu

High-Stakes Kerala Local Body Polls: Results Awaited Amid Record Turnout

The 2025 Kerala local body election results will be announced on Saturday. These results are crucial for the future political strategies for the 2026 assembly elections. The elections witnessed the highest turnout since 1995, with 73.69% voter participation. Oath-taking ceremonies are scheduled for December 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:26 IST
The eagerly awaited results of the 2025 local body elections in Kerala are set to be announced on Saturday. Over two crore voters participated, casting their ballots at more than 240 centers.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), counting will begin at 8 am, setting the stage for shaping political strategies ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections.

State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan highlighted the record-breaking voter turnout of 73.69%, the highest since 1995. The elections were conducted in two phases, with oath-taking ceremonies for elected officials scheduled for December 21.

