Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid protests by treasury over 'threat' to PM Modi's life

Lok Sabha witnessed uproar on Monday over the issue of alleged threatening slogans raised at a Congress rally against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to adjournment of proceedings.The Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 12 noon and then till 2 PM as BJP and Congress members were locked in a verbal duel on the issue.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the alleged slogans raised at a Congress rally here on Sunday and demanded an apology from the top leadership of the main opposition party.We are political opponents, not enemies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 13:00 IST
Lok Sabha witnessed uproar on Monday over the issue of alleged threatening slogans raised at a Congress rally against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to adjournment of proceedings.

The Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 12 noon and then till 2 PM as BJP and Congress members were locked in a verbal duel on the issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the alleged slogans raised at a Congress rally here on Sunday and demanded an apology from the top leadership of the main opposition party.

''We are political opponents, not enemies. Congress workers have threatened to dig the grave of the prime minister at the Congress rally. This is the most unfortunate incident to happen,'' Rijiju said as the Lok Sabha convened for the day at 11 am, triggering protests from the Congress members.

''Congress should now tender an apology for giving threat to the prime minister,'' Rijiju said.

Amid the turmoil, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

At the Congress rally, slogans of ''digging Modi's grave'' (Modi teri kabr khudegi) were reportedly raised by an attendee.

When the House re-assembled at 12 noon, Congress members were in the Well raising slogans against Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the chair, allowed tabling of parliamentary papers and assured the Congress members that he would allow them to raise their issues after the Zero Hour mentions.

With members unrelenting in their protests, Saika adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM.

Earlier, when the House met at 11 am after the weekend break, Birla first paid tributes to three former members of the House -- Subhash Ahuja, Prof Salahuddin, and Bal Krishna Chauhan --who passed away in the recent past.

As soon as the obituary references were over, the members of the treasury benches were on their feet protesting against the alleged threat to the prime minister.

Rijiju said in 2014 when an MP made certain remarks against the opposition, the prime minister had directed him to tender an apology and accordingly he did that.

