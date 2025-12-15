Shamanuru Shivashankarappa's last rites will be performed with full state honours: Govt

Expressing sorrow over the death of 94-year-old Congress MLA, Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, the Karnataka government on Monday ordered that his last rites be performed with full state honours.

The mortal remains of the veteran Congress leader, who died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday, were brought to his native Davangere on Monday.

It will be kept at the high school grounds for the people, his followers and well-wishers to pay their last respects, and the last rites will be performed on the Kalleshwara Mill premises in the evening, sources said.

''Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, honourable MLA and former minister, passed away on 14.12.2025. The Government expresses deep sorrow over his demise. It has been ordered that his last rites be performed with full state honours,'' the state government said in a notification.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, several ministers, leaders of the opposition parties, legislators and political leaders are expected to attend the last rites.

Shivashankarappa represented the Davanagere South Assembly constituency. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for some time. Shivashankarappa is the senior-most legislator in Karnataka, and one of the most senior in the country, sources said.

Shivashankarappa is survived by three sons, including S S Mallikarjun, Karnataka Minister for Mines, Geology and Horticulture, and four daughters.

His daughter-in-law, Prabha Mallikarjun, is the Member of Parliament from Davanagere.

A six-time MLA, Shivashankarappa had also served as a minister and an MP. He was also a noted educationist who established several educational institutions and was an industrialist.

He had also served as treasurer of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for decades and was the president of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, the apex body of the influential Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

