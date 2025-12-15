Left Menu

UP govt working for prosperity of farmers: Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-12-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 14:39 IST
UP govt working for prosperity of farmers: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officers to conduct surprise inspections of procurement centres and ensure smooth procurement operations for farmers in the state.

During the Janta Darshan programme, a farmer from Shahjahanpur complained about negligence at a paddy procurement centre, the state government said in a statement.

Emphasising that the government is continuously working for the welfare and prosperity of farmers, the chief minister instructed administrative officials to ensure that farmers face no inconvenience. He directed the District Magistrate of Shahjahanpur to conduct surprise inspections of procurement centres and ensure smooth procurement operations.

During the meeting, petitioners from Prayagraj also presented their grievances, after which the chief minister directed the district and police administration to take necessary steps to resolve them.

A PAC constable also raised his concern with the chief minister, who immediately forwarded his application to the officer concerned, with directions to resolve the matter appropriately.

Adityanath also said that serving every needy person is the government's foremost objective.

He said since its inception, the government has remained committed to the service, security, and dignity of the people. For the past eight-and-a-half years, the administration has consistently worked to listen to public concerns and resolve them effectively.

The chief minister assured all petitioners that each grievance would be addressed with due seriousness and sensitivity.

