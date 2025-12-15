Ram Janmabhoomi movement leader, former BJP MP Vedanti dies in MP's Rewa after heart attack

Ram Janmabhoomi movement leader and former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ram Vilas Vedanti died of a heart attack on Monday in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh at the age of 67, an official said.

Vedanti, who was admitted to Superspecialty Hospital affiliated with Shyam Shah Medical College here on Sunday morning, was unwell for some time now, the official added.

''When he was admitted, he had blood poisoning (septicemia) infection, which had spread significantly. His blood pressure had dropped significantly and his kidneys had also stopped functioning. Vedanti suffered a heart attack on Sunday night. He was placed on ventilator support. He passed away this morning,'' Superspecialty Hospital superintendent Akshay Srivastava told PTI Videos.

After he suffered a heart attack on Sunday, an attempt was made to transport him to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal by air ambulance, but this was not possible due to poor visibility, Srivastava informed.

Vedanti was the executive president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and had been elected to the Lok Sabha from Pratapgarh and Machhali Shahar in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh earlier.

Currently, he was narrating 'Katha Bhathwa' (Lalgaon) in Rewa district. Vedanti was born on October 7, 1958, in Gudhwa (Gudh) here.

Dr Vedanti's disciple, Chhote Das Maharaj, said his last rites will be performed in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)