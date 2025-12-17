Left Menu

Trump Intensifies Venezuela Blockade Amidst Oil, Drug Trafficking Claims

President Donald Trump announced a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers to Venezuela, aiming to pressure Nicolas Maduro's regime. The US accuses Venezuela of using oil revenues for drug trafficking. The blockade adds to rising military tensions and invites criticism for violating international trade norms.

In a bold move to intensify pressure on Venezuela's leadership, President Donald Trump has ordered a blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers entering the country. This decision follows a recent US military action of seizing an oil tanker off Venezuela's coast, escalating tensions further.

The Trump administration accuses Venezuela of utilizing oil profits to fund drug trafficking operations. In an assertive social media post, Trump claimed that the blockade's aim is to compel Venezuela to cede oil, land, and assets to the US, alleging these resources were unjustly taken.

The move has sparked sharp criticism from Venezuela, which condemned it as a violation of international law. While the blockade threatens to worsen the economic situation in Venezuela, the US administration maintains it is focused on halting drug shipments to American shores.

