Lula Vows to Veto Bolsonaro's Sentence Reduction

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva plans to veto a bill that would reduce former President Bolsonaro's prison sentence for a coup plot. He also expressed willingness to mediate talks between the U.S. and Venezuela to reduce regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:58 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared his intention to veto a bill that Congress passed, aiming to shorten former President Jair Bolsonaro's prison term for coup plotting. Lula highlighted his right to block the bill and acknowledged Congress's right to challenge his decision.

In a news conference, Lula expressed his willingness to assist in de-escalating international tensions. He proposed mediating discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, highlighting Brazil's potential role in fostering diplomatic resolutions amidst a military buildup.

Lula emphasized the urgency of diplomatic negotiations, stating, 'Before Christmas arrives, I might have to speak with President Trump again to explore Brazil's contributions towards averting a fratricidal war.'

