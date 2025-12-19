Left Menu

Trump Considers Declaring National Emergency on Housing

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering declaring a national emergency to address housing issues. He aims to maintain the value of existing homes, supporting homeowners' wealth and happiness, especially among older citizens, while simultaneously facilitating home purchases.

U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating declaring a national emergency to tackle the housing crisis, which he believes impacts both the value and accessibility of homes. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump emphasized the importance of protecting current homeowners' wealth and contentment, particularly for older Americans.

Trump expressed a dual commitment: preserving the prosperity of homeowners who have seen their property values rise and ensuring that prospective buyers find it easier to enter the housing market. He highlighted that his administration aims to stabilize both ends of the spectrum to support economic security.

Though details on specific measures are yet unclear, Trump's comments suggest he is actively seeking strategies to balance safeguarding home values with enhancing housing availability for new buyers. The potential national emergency declaration could signal heightened federal involvement in the housing sector.

