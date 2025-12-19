India's Defence Atmanirbharta: A Rising Reality

India's journey towards 'atmanirbharta' or self-reliance in defence is now taking tangible shape. Union Minister S Y Naik highlighted on Thursday how increased production, expanding exports, and enhanced operational capabilities are testament to this momentum.

Leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has linked national security, economic strength, and technological sovereignty, transforming defence manufacturing into a pivotal national mission. Systems such as LCA Tejas and LCH Prachand are advancing the defence sector's capabilities.

Operation Sindoor exemplifies India's progress in technological self-reliance, showcasing operational relevancy in drone warfare and electronic defence. As India moves towards being a global hub, it strengthens the armed forces and affirms India's role in global security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)