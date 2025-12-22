Left Menu

NSW Gun Laws Reform After Bondi Beach Tragedy

In response to the Bondi Beach mass shooting, New South Wales Parliament has been recalled to discuss new laws limiting firearm ownership and enhancing anti-terrorism measures. The legislation proposes a cap on personal firearm ownership and aims to address gaps in current regulations.

Updated: 22-12-2025 08:05 IST
In the wake of a mass shooting at Bondi Beach, New South Wales state parliament convened to debate stringent new legislation on firearm ownership and counterterrorism measures. The proposed laws will cap the number of firearms one can own and aim to tighten control over public displays of terror symbols.

Despite Australia's rigorous gun control history since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, the Bondi incident has exposed vulnerabilities in the existing system. Currently, over 70 individuals in New South Wales possess more than 100 firearms each, with no cap if ownership can be justified to authorities.

The shooting, which resulted in 15 deaths during a Jewish Hanukkah event, prompted calls for tougher measures against antisemitism. In response, New South Wales envisions a royal commission into the attack to prevent further incidents and preserve community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

