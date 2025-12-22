NSW Gun Laws Reform After Bondi Beach Tragedy

In the wake of a mass shooting at Bondi Beach, New South Wales state parliament convened to debate stringent new legislation on firearm ownership and counterterrorism measures. The proposed laws will cap the number of firearms one can own and aim to tighten control over public displays of terror symbols.

Despite Australia's rigorous gun control history since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, the Bondi incident has exposed vulnerabilities in the existing system. Currently, over 70 individuals in New South Wales possess more than 100 firearms each, with no cap if ownership can be justified to authorities.

The shooting, which resulted in 15 deaths during a Jewish Hanukkah event, prompted calls for tougher measures against antisemitism. In response, New South Wales envisions a royal commission into the attack to prevent further incidents and preserve community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)