Minister Vows to Avert Future NHS Strikes Amidst Ongoing Disputes

Britain's health minister, Wes Streeting, has vowed to put a stop to future strikes by NHS hospital doctors, who returned to work on Monday following a five-day walkout. In his statement, Streeting emphasized his commitment to avoiding any industrial actions within the NHS in 2026. He revealed plans to commence talks with the British Medical Association (BMA) in early 2024 to address ongoing disputes over pay and conditions.

The BMA, representing nearly half of the medical workforce, organized a series of strikes over the contentious issue of pay. The latest strike action, which initiated on December 17, led hospitals to cancel thousands of appointments during a peak season for the National Health Service.

While Streeting credited NHS staff for managing the simultaneous challenges of strikes and rising flu cases, he cautioned about the difficult weeks of winter that lie ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)