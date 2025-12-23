Vietnam's Communist Party Prepares for Leadership Transition
Senior officials of Vietnam's Communist Party concluded a meeting finalizing candidates for top leadership roles. Party chief To Lam leads as the contender for the highest position. Formal announcements are set for the party congress in January. The plenum emphasized public administration reform and infrastructure expansion.
Vietnam's Communist Party officials have wrapped up a crucial meeting to decide on candidates for the country's next top leadership positions.
Party chief To Lam, seen as the leading contender to retain the most powerful post, announced the completion of decisions without disclosing names.
Expected announcements are slated for the upcoming party congress from January 19-25, focusing on public administration reform and infrastructure expansion driven by Lam's policies.
