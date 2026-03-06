Record Number of Jammu and Kashmir Candidates Clear UPSC 2025

In a significant achievement, 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have cleared the civil services examination 2025, matching the joint highest number recorded in 2022. Suvan Sharma emerged as the front-runner in the region, securing an all-India rank (AIR) of 148. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results on Friday.

Other successful candidates from the region include Towseef Ahmad Ganie (AIR 254), Ritika (456), Sooyash Shivam (572), and Muneeb Parrah (581) among others. In total, 958 candidates have been recommended for various services nationwide, emphasizing the competitive nature of the examination.

The 2025 written exams were conducted last August, with interviews spanning December 2025 to February this year. This year's achievement reflects the consistent performance of Jammu and Kashmir candidates in the UPSC exams.