Left Menu

Record Number of Jammu and Kashmir Candidates Clear UPSC 2025

A record 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have cleared the 2025 civil services examination, tying with 2022 for the joint highest number. Suvan Sharma led the group with an all-India rank of 148. The Union Public Service Commission recommended 958 candidates for appointments across various services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:41 IST
Record Number of Jammu and Kashmir Candidates Clear UPSC 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement, 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have cleared the civil services examination 2025, matching the joint highest number recorded in 2022. Suvan Sharma emerged as the front-runner in the region, securing an all-India rank (AIR) of 148. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results on Friday.

Other successful candidates from the region include Towseef Ahmad Ganie (AIR 254), Ritika (456), Sooyash Shivam (572), and Muneeb Parrah (581) among others. In total, 958 candidates have been recommended for various services nationwide, emphasizing the competitive nature of the examination.

The 2025 written exams were conducted last August, with interviews spanning December 2025 to February this year. This year's achievement reflects the consistent performance of Jammu and Kashmir candidates in the UPSC exams.

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

 India
2
Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residency

Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residenc...

 India
3
Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026