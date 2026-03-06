Manipur's Pride: Six Candidates Clear UPSC Civil Services Exam
Six candidates from Manipur have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh extends his congratulations, acknowledging their significant achievement. The exam, one of India's most prestigious, selects candidates for national administrative roles. Anuj Agnihotri, Rajeshwari Suve M, and Akansh Dhull topped the exam.
- Country:
- India
In a commendable achievement, six candidates from Manipur have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination, demonstrating the state's potential in the national arena.
Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh expressed pride over the candidates' success, wishing them well in their public service endeavors. He lauded their accomplishments as a mark of distinction for Manipur.
The UPSC exam, renowned for its rigor, concluded with 958 candidates qualifying. Anuj Agnihotri, Rajeshwari Suve M, and Akansh Dhull emerged as top performers, signifying their readiness for the Indian Administrative Service and other central roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UPSC
- Manipur
- Civil Services
- IAS
- IPS
- IFS
- Examination
- Achievement
- Chief Minister
- Success
ALSO READ
Pound Slips Amidst Turbulent Middle East Crisis
Anuj Agnihotri tops civil services examination: UPSC.
As many as 958 candidates qualify civil services examination 2025: UPSC.
APAIE 2026: Elevating Asia-Pacific Educational Partnerships
US Strategic Shift: Prioritizing Iran’s Missile Disarmament and Economic Partnerships