Manipur's Pride: Six Candidates Clear UPSC Civil Services Exam

In a commendable achievement, six candidates from Manipur have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination, demonstrating the state's potential in the national arena.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh expressed pride over the candidates' success, wishing them well in their public service endeavors. He lauded their accomplishments as a mark of distinction for Manipur.

The UPSC exam, renowned for its rigor, concluded with 958 candidates qualifying. Anuj Agnihotri, Rajeshwari Suve M, and Akansh Dhull emerged as top performers, signifying their readiness for the Indian Administrative Service and other central roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)