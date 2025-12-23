Uganda's Pre-Election Internet Furor: Starlink Restrictions Stir Controversy

Ahead of Uganda's crucial national election, the government has imposed restrictions on importing Starlink satellite internet equipment, fueling concerns about potential internet blackouts during the voting period. President Yoweri Museveni, seeking to extend his lengthy rule, faces pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine in this high-stakes election.

This move follows the government's internet blackout during the 2021 election, which opposition leader Wine claims cost him the victory due to alleged rigging, accusations President Museveni denies. The restrictions emerged from a leaked memo, later confirmed by the Uganda Revenue Authority, demanding Starlink imports be approved by the military head, who is also Museveni's son.

Wine criticized the actions on social media, questioning their purpose and suggesting fears of electoral fraud. While the revenue authority asserts that control over communication technology is common internationally, Starlink remains unlicensed in Uganda. Despite this, many citizens continue to use the technology, eager for stable internet access.