Uganda's Pre-Election Internet Furor: Starlink Restrictions Stir Controversy

Uganda's government has restricted imports of Starlink satellite internet equipment ahead of a national election, raising concerns over potential internet blackouts. The restrictions were detailed in a leaked tax agency memo, sparking criticism from opposition leader Bobi Wine, who questions the timing and motives behind these import controls.

Updated: 23-12-2025 13:50 IST
Ahead of Uganda's crucial national election, the government has imposed restrictions on importing Starlink satellite internet equipment, fueling concerns about potential internet blackouts during the voting period. President Yoweri Museveni, seeking to extend his lengthy rule, faces pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine in this high-stakes election.

This move follows the government's internet blackout during the 2021 election, which opposition leader Wine claims cost him the victory due to alleged rigging, accusations President Museveni denies. The restrictions emerged from a leaked memo, later confirmed by the Uganda Revenue Authority, demanding Starlink imports be approved by the military head, who is also Museveni's son.

Wine criticized the actions on social media, questioning their purpose and suggesting fears of electoral fraud. While the revenue authority asserts that control over communication technology is common internationally, Starlink remains unlicensed in Uganda. Despite this, many citizens continue to use the technology, eager for stable internet access.

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

