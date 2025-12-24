Legal Showdown: States Challenge Trump's Gender-Affirming Care Restrictions

A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general initiated legal action against the Trump administration on Tuesday. The lawsuit aims to block proposed regulations that would limit children's access to gender-affirming care, marking another chapter in the ongoing legal conflicts over protections for transgender individuals.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., put forth rules last week. These rules would prevent hospitals providing gender-affirming care to children from utilizing Medicaid and Medicare and restrict the Children's Health Insurance Program's funding for such care. Kennedy declared the agency's findings showed an unfavorable risk-benefit profile for related medical treatments.

The lawsuit, presented in an Oregon federal court, opposes these findings, arguing that the proposed changes unlawfully interfere with medical standards and health providers. Representatives from 19 states and the District of Columbia contend that the rules jeopardize transgender youth healthcare access and pressurize doctors with detrimental choices.

