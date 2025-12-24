New Indian-Origin Peers Set to Make Waves in House of Lords

Four distinguished individuals of Indian origin have been nominated as peers in the British House of Lords, set to assume their new roles in the upcoming year. The nominees include well-known fertility doctor Professor Geeta Nargund, technology entrepreneur Uday Nagaraju, former MEP Neena Gill, and young politician Shama Tatler.

Professor Geeta Nargund is celebrated for her contributions to women's health and her role in founding the Health Equality Foundation. Uday Nagaraju, noted for his technology expertise, has been recognized for advancing responsible AI. Former MEP Neena Gill has been a formidable force in shaping financial and digital legislation.

The nominations by the Labour Party, officially confirmed by King Charles III, represent a strategic move by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to diversify the expertise within the second chamber of Parliament. This aligns with Labour's efforts to reduce the Conservative majority and phase out hereditary peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)