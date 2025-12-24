Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Trump-Munir Relationship

The Congress has raised alarms over the US-Pakistan relationship under former President Donald Trump, criticizing his praise for Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir. The Modi administration's silence on these developments is seen as troubling, given past incidents of terrorism linked to Pakistan.

Updated: 24-12-2025 18:24 IST
Congress Criticizes Trump-Munir Relationship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party voiced concerns regarding the growing ties between the US and Pakistan under former President Donald Trump. This comes after Trump referred to Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir as a 'highly respected general'.

Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, highlighted that Trump's repeated meetings with Munir, including a second White House visit and mutual praises, indicate a concerning shift in international relations. Munir had previously been implicated in orchestrating a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Congress criticized the Modi government's silence on this matter, emphasizing that such alliances have serious implications for India's national security, recalling how Pakistan was exposed internationally post-26/11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

