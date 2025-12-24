AIADMK's Solemn Vow: Reclaiming Tamil Nadu's Legacy
On the 38th death anniversary of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami vowed to secure victory in the 2026 Assembly election and end DMK's rule. AIADMK commemorates MGR's contributions to Tamil Nadu's politics, including reforms promoting democratic participation.
On the 38th death anniversary of late AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, the party reaffirmed its ambition to reclaim political dominance in Tamil Nadu. Party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami made a resounding pledge to secure victory in the 2026 Assembly election, positioning it as their sole objective.
Palaniswami also targeted the ruling DMK, vowing to end its governance and urging a return to the AIADMK ideals set by MGR. As part of a tradition, AIADMK leaders, including Palaniswami, paid tribute at MGR's memorial, demonstrating unity and commitment to their founder's legacy.
Beyond the rhetoric, the legacy of MGR persists through significant reforms that democratized certain government positions, making them accessible irrespective of caste. The commemorations underscored MGR's profound influence on Tamil Nadu's political landscape and AIADMK's resolve to continue his democratic vision.
