Left Menu

AIADMK's Solemn Vow: Reclaiming Tamil Nadu's Legacy

On the 38th death anniversary of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami vowed to secure victory in the 2026 Assembly election and end DMK's rule. AIADMK commemorates MGR's contributions to Tamil Nadu's politics, including reforms promoting democratic participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:53 IST
AIADMK's Solemn Vow: Reclaiming Tamil Nadu's Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

On the 38th death anniversary of late AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, the party reaffirmed its ambition to reclaim political dominance in Tamil Nadu. Party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami made a resounding pledge to secure victory in the 2026 Assembly election, positioning it as their sole objective.

Palaniswami also targeted the ruling DMK, vowing to end its governance and urging a return to the AIADMK ideals set by MGR. As part of a tradition, AIADMK leaders, including Palaniswami, paid tribute at MGR's memorial, demonstrating unity and commitment to their founder's legacy.

Beyond the rhetoric, the legacy of MGR persists through significant reforms that democratized certain government positions, making them accessible irrespective of caste. The commemorations underscored MGR's profound influence on Tamil Nadu's political landscape and AIADMK's resolve to continue his democratic vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025