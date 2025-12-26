Left Menu

Najib Razak's Downfall: Political Legacy Shattered by 1MDB Scandal

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak faces a 15-year prison sentence and a $2.8 billion fine for his role in the 1MDB scandal, a financial fraud that saw over $4.5 billion stolen from the state fund he co-founded. This verdict could impact Malaysia's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:29 IST
In a landmark ruling, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined $2.8 billion for abuses related to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal. The trial marks a defining moment in Malaysia's political and legal spheres, highlighting the serious allegations of corruption and money laundering.

The judge, Collin Lawrence Sequerah, dismissed Najib's claims of being misled by associates as 'stretching the imagination into pure fantasy.' With the scandal exposing a web of deceit and high-level corruption, the decision is expected to have lingering repercussions for Malaysia's political alignment, potentially affecting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's coalition.

The 1MDB scandal, which has global implications, shocked the financial world with its tales of lavish parties, luxury yachts, and art acquisitions, all linked to diverted state funds. This detailed verdict closes a chapter on Malaysia's most controversial political saga, but its ripple effects are yet to be fully realized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

