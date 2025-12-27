Himachal Pradesh's Tumultuous Year: Disasters, Politics, and Controversies

Himachal Pradesh endured a grueling year marked by natural disasters, political strife, and societal challenges. Among the most notable events were the catastrophic monsoon rains causing widespread devastation, heavy financial losses, and a state of emergency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a relief package after surveying the damage.

The state government faced financial turmoil, struggling to meet salaries and pensions, which became a point of contention between the ruling Congress and BJP. The mysterious death of a senior power corporation engineer added to the intrigue, drawing accusations of evidence tampering and high-level corruption.

Meanwhile, political skirmishes persisted with internal party struggles and embarrassing incidents within both the Congress and BJP. High crime rates and a persistent drug problem only compounded the challenges. The government also wrestled with governance issues, including disputes over appointments and legislative approvals.