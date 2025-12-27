Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Tumultuous Year: Disasters, Politics, and Controversies

Himachal Pradesh faced a tumultuous year with natural disasters, political unrest, and controversies. Severe rains caused massive destruction, leading to significant losses and a visit from the Prime Minister. The year also saw political conflicts, a mysterious engineer's death, numerous criminal cases, and pressing drug issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-12-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 08:01 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Tumultuous Year: Disasters, Politics, and Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh endured a grueling year marked by natural disasters, political strife, and societal challenges. Among the most notable events were the catastrophic monsoon rains causing widespread devastation, heavy financial losses, and a state of emergency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a relief package after surveying the damage.

The state government faced financial turmoil, struggling to meet salaries and pensions, which became a point of contention between the ruling Congress and BJP. The mysterious death of a senior power corporation engineer added to the intrigue, drawing accusations of evidence tampering and high-level corruption.

Meanwhile, political skirmishes persisted with internal party struggles and embarrassing incidents within both the Congress and BJP. High crime rates and a persistent drug problem only compounded the challenges. The government also wrestled with governance issues, including disputes over appointments and legislative approvals.

TRENDING

1
Argentina's 2026 Budget: A New Fiscal Era Under President Javier Milei

Argentina's 2026 Budget: A New Fiscal Era Under President Javier Milei

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh's Tumultuous Year: Disasters, Politics, and Controversies

Himachal Pradesh's Tumultuous Year: Disasters, Politics, and Controversies

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: 59 Individuals Named in Massive Money Laundering Case

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: 59 Individuals Named in Massive Money Laundering C...

 India
4
Tragic Holiday Season Pileup in Japan: 77-Year-Old Woman Dies in Expressway Crash

Tragic Holiday Season Pileup in Japan: 77-Year-Old Woman Dies in Expressway ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025